Drugs Prosecutor: The president of Honduras helped smuggle tons of cocaine to the United States

The president’s involvement was told by a witness who laundered drug money in rice production.

Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernández was involved in a drug ring that smuggled tons of cocaine into the United States, the federal prosecutor claimed in a lawsuit that began in New York on Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor, the man who smuggled the drugs donated $ 25,000 to the president, which was paid to the president at two meetings in 2013 and 2014.

According to the defense, the claim about the president’s involvement is ridiculous, as the amount was only $ 25,000. In addition, according to the defense, the witness sought to please the authorities because he had applied for asylum in the United States.

Presidential brother Tony Hernández was found guilty of drug smuggling in New York in 2019. His conviction has not yet been announced, but it could even be life sentence.

Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president in 2014 and for a second term in 2018.