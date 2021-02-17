Drugs Professor of Criminal Law and THL at the parliamentary cannabis hearing: Debating the abolition of all drug use

The Parliamentary Committee on Law heard experts on Wednesday in connection with a citizens’ initiative proposing the abolition of the criminalization of cannabis use.

Professor of Criminal Law Kimmo Nuotio and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) considered in their statements that there should be a wider debate on decriminalization, not just cannabis.

Campfire presentthat Finland should start investigating the abolition of criminal liability for drug use and possession of a small amount for personal use.

“Finland should move to a line based on harm reduction that respects human and fundamental rights,” Nuotio writes in his statement.

Health and the National Institute for Welfare (THL) considers in its opinion that attitudes towards the criminalization of drug use are a more common, cross-cutting, social and health policy issue.

It proposethat drug policy be developed in such a way that “drug use is addressed primarily through social and health care and that the societal debate is continued with a view to decriminalizing all drug use.”

“If the criminalization of use is abandoned, it should apply to all substances and it should be done with a system of care, preventive work and early intervention while expanding and developing,” it writes.

According to THL, it would be important to get people struggling with drug problems covered earlier than before.

The research professor was heard Pekka Hakkarainen. The statement has been signed by the CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta and the leader Tiina Laatikainen.

THL no advocate separate regulation for cannabis.

It states, inter alia, that this would be problematic from the point of view of equality, as it would put the most disadvantaged polydrug users and drug addicts in a relatively even worse position.

THL suggests, among other things, that the number of drug poisoning deaths has increased.

“Drug problems are often hidden and seeking help is delayed. There are queues for treatment, and treatment is not always available. Drug problems are characterized by strong stigma and discrimination in services. ”

In its statement, the THL states that in Europe, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Estonia, among others, have decriminalized the use of all drugs and the possession of small quantities. As the first Nordic country, Norway is preparing to waive the criminalization of use. The Icelandic government has announced similar intentions.

Professor The campfire bases its position on, among other things, the strong risk of exclusion of drug users, which is likely to increase punishment.

In his statement, he refers to the study carried out in Norway on the decriminalization of drug use and considers it “amazing” that no work has been started in Finland.

“The Norwegian report refutes the presumption that removing the criminalization of drug use would lead to an increase in use that is empirically unjustified,” says Nuotio.

Citizens’ Initiative, , which was the subject of Wednesday ‘s hearing, proposes an amendment to the Penal Code to remove penalties for cannabis use and possession of a small amount of cannabis for own use, as well as for the cultivation of a few cannabis plants for own use.

The initiative does not aim to legalize cannabis completely.

The proposal is justified, among other things, by saving police resources and reducing the conditions in which criminals operate. In addition, the initiative states that current policies have not been successful in reducing harm.

Police representative criticizes several of these arguments in its opinion.

For example, the initiative would not save police resources, but rather increase the workload of the police.

“It will be more difficult to obtain evidence that the characteristics of a drug offense have been met, it will take more time to investigate property crime, most cannabis cultivation will not remain within the proposed limits and control will be made impossible,” writes the criminal commissioner. Jari Kinnunen From the Inland Finland Police Department.

“It follows that disruptive behavioral tasks will increase. Crimes against life and health, especially committed by young people, will increase and increase. Investigations into the cause of death will increase. ”

Kinnunen takes over also the justification of the initiative that the conditions for the growth of organized crime would deteriorate. In his view, the view is “illusory and dangerously misleading.”

“Organized crime has spread to a very large number of industries in our country, which are legitimate in themselves. Why would a new, attractive industry be protected from criminal activity? It wouldn’t be. This has already been seen e.g. In the state of Colorado, where cases of organized crime have increased since legalization. ”

To be heard was also a professor of criminal and procedural law Matti Tolvanen At the University of Eastern Finland. In his opinion, he did not support the motion for a citizens’ initiative. Instead, Tolvanen calls for a more extensive investigation by the Ministry of Justice into the criminalization of his own use.

“It would also be worthwhile to find out with research (for example, funded by the Government) what the real effect of criminalizing one’s own use is in revealing drug distribution organizations,” Tolvanen writes.