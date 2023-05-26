Drugs | Police suspect: Red powder killed four people in Rovaniemi

According to Lapin Kansa, the police have made arrests that may be related to the case.

Police suspects that drugs are related to the deaths of four people in Rovaniemi during the week.

All those found dead are men aged between 30 and 50. They have died in private apartments.

It is reported by the Lapland police department The People of Lapland – newspaper that they have made a few arrests in the Rovaniemi area that may be related to the case.

The exact number of those arrested is not disclosed.

“It is not possible to say for sure whether the arrests are related to the deaths, but during the investigation of the deaths, several drug crimes have come to light and people have been arrested,” the crime commissioner Tuomo Seikkula tells Lapin Kansa.

According to Seikkula, in addition, one person has been hospitalized in connection with the whole.

Suspects the number of drug-related deaths is exceptionally high in such a short period of time, the police say in a press release.

The police suspect that the deaths are related to a pink powdery drug. It has been marketed as amphetamine, but its true composition is still unclear.

In addition, traces of a yellowish powdery narcotic substance have been seized during the investigation. It is suspected to be the rare synthetic opioid “Isonitazen” in Finland, which is classified as extremely dangerous.

At least for the time being, the police are not investigating deaths as crimes, but they are investigating the causes of death. However, the cases are investigated as drug crimes.

“As the investigation progresses, the crimes will become more specific. The seller or manufacturer of an illegal substance that easily causes drug deaths can be suspected of manslaughter or aggravated manslaughter,” says the Lapland Police Department in a press release.

Police strives to find out which substance the Deaths are related to, and to get the substance causing an immediate danger to life off the street.

The police warn that there is always a risk associated with drugs. The user cannot be sure what the substance actually contains.

The police appeal to everyone who knows something about the matter, so that the life-threatening substance can be removed from the street shop as quickly as possible.