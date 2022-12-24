Drugs | Panama seized a record amount of drugs for the second year in a row

This year, Panama has managed to seize about 126.5 tons of drugs.

Panama seized a record amount of drugs this year, the country’s Ministry of Public Security said on Saturday.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

This year, Panama has managed to seize about 126.5 tons of drugs, mainly cocaine. This is a new record that was broken for the second year in a row.

“Panama is a transit country for narcotics, and our task is to prevent their spread,” said the Minister of Public Security Juan Manuel Pino to reporters earlier this week.

Drugs were seized in more than 471 operations, in which a total of 619 people were arrested, 415 of whom were Panamanians and 204 citizens of other countries.