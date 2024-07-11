Interview with the Head of the Italian Parliamentary Delegation to the OSCE Eugenio Zoffili, a member of the Lega party, who has just obtained the green light for the resolution on combating the spread of Fentanyl



President Zoffili, the approval, a few days ago in Bucharest, during the 31st Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, of your resolution on combating the spread of Fentanyl is an excellent result.



The resolution (viewable at https://www.affaritaliani.it/politica/droghe-da-osce-ok-alla-risoluzione-contro-il-fentanyl-parla-eugenio-zoffili-928091.html?ref=rss(https://linktr.ee/EugenioZoffili)) makes particular reference to Fentanyl, a dangerous drug that has caused a serious health emergency in the United States, but deals, in general, with the fight against all new drugs, which are now unfortunately spreading in many other countries and whose trafficking finances criminal organizations.

Can you briefly outline the main points of this resolution?

The document, which has become an integral part of the Final Declaration of the meeting, commits the Parliaments of the 57 countries that are part of the OSCE to adopt measures that increase prevention measures against this phenomenon and awareness of the dangers of Fentanyl and synthetic opioids, providing effective health treatments and support services to those who have fallen into this network. Furthermore, it aims to increase international collaboration to combat the illicit work of mafias and criminal organizations involved in their trafficking, in order to guarantee our communities more complete safety, especially for our young people.

In addition to his role as Head of the Italian Parliamentary Delegation to the OSCE, he is also the Special Representative for the Fight against Organized Crime of the Assembly. What is the role of mafias in this context?

Criminal organizations operate on a global scale, exploiting gaps in international control and regulatory systems. They are capable of adapting to market changes and using new technologies to elude law enforcement. The challenge is complex, but this shared commitment underscores that we are on the right track. I recently met with the Directors of the Central Directorate for Anti-Drug Services of the Ministry of the Interior and the dedicated Department of Palazzo Chigi: the good practices of prevention and counteraction implemented with great dedication and professionalism by our country are an international model of which we are proud.

How do you think the international community should move to address this challenge?

It is necessary to use a multidimensional approach that combines prevention, contrast, health interventions, law enforcement and a synergic international cooperation also between the Police Forces, both to protect those who are victims of addiction and to manage the consequences in terms of safety and health. I would like to thank all my parliamentary colleagues, both Italian and foreign, who have signed and approved the resolution: a success branded Italy on such an important and concrete issue for the future of all of us.