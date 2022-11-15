With the same goods produced, materials and resources used, in 2022 the total production costs of generic medicines in Italy they grew by 21% compared to 2021, for a figure of around 937 million euros. In particular, the cost of active ingredients and excipients increased by 26.5%, that of transport by 100% (the rental price of a container increased by 131% between the first half of 2020 and the first half of 2022 ), that of energy by 300%. This after a three-year period 2019-2021 during which companies had to absorb significant price pressures along the supply chain. This is what emerges from the Nomisma Observatory on the ‘Generic drug system in Italy’, the 2022 edition of which was presented today in Rome at the Ara Pacis, with the participation of representatives from the institutional world, the industrial panorama and operators in the healthcare world.

The survey carried out by Nomisma has involved, since March 2022, a sample of 21 companies associated with Egualia, 44% of the total in terms of number and 75% in terms of turnover, who were asked to indicate the incidence and percentage increase of the main cost items (active ingredients; excipients; packaging materials; energy sources; transport; cost of labour) in the three-year period 2019-2021. The data shows that for all items the overall increase in inflation over the 3 years is between 31% and 51%. Not only. From the report – underlines a note – it is evident that the active ingredients (APIs) represent only a small portion of the costs necessary for placing a drug on the market: if the production cost is 100, the cost of the materials weighs the most packaging, which in the three-year period recorded an incidence of around 20%, while active ingredients and excipients respectively represent around 14% and 10% of the total.

Particular reference goes to all primary packaging materials (blisters, sachets, bottles, vials, tubes, etc.) and secondary – fundamental and essential to ensure the integrity of the drugs – on which persistent price variations can create conditions of great difficulty for companies that make extensive use of it, effectively accounting for about a fifth of the total costs. Striking cases are aluminum, which in the first half of 2022 cost 37% more than in the same period of 2021 (+60% compared to the first half of 2019); polyethylene and glass, which grew by 9% in the same period.

“The drug supply chain is undergoing worldwide pressure, often unsustainable – comments Lucio Poma, chief economist of Nomisma and scientific coordinator of the study – All the transmutation underway can be summed up in the term ‘uncertainty’. Companies are forced, without having the tools, to move from an organization based on risk management to a system based on the management of uncertainty.For this reason, support policies that help companies embark on a new organizational trajectory are indispensable.The increase of raw materials necessary for packaging, combined with expensive energy, has reached such high levels as to cast doubts, for some companies, on the convenience of production, to the detriment of chain stability and, potentially, the availability of final products”.

For Poma, the time has come to “think about broader criteria in defining the prices of marketed drugs, since the cost of APIs represents only a small portion of the costs necessary for placing a drug on the market and the 4-year timescale currently identified for the revision of the price of the products is not compatible with the sudden evolution of the international markets”. The coordinator of the study points out again: “Discontinuity of supplies and price volatility of raw materials, energy and logistics select the ability of companies to resist on the market also on the basis of their liquidity and capitalization. To ensure a defensive strategy for companies it would be necessary to make the production flow is less rigid, simplifying some authorization regulations in the production field”.

“Strengthening the production chain and making the supply chain more stable and secure, limiting its interruptions, represents one of the pillars of the pharmaceutical strategy for Europe that the Commission communicated to the European Parliament on 25 November 2020, but the question of of supply is such as to require levels of action above all at a national level”, remarked Poma, recalling that “the incentives made available in the last year for manufacturing companies in Italy are difficult to access due to some constraints relating to state aid” and that “in Italy, unlike in other Member States, some incentives are intended exclusively for innovation, leaving out large-scale production”.

The suggestion, then – continues the note – is to draw inspiration from the Chips Ac, launched by the EU Commission in February and bearing an important indication on the Antitrust front, where the Commission suggests that competition policy can be “compatible” with aid of State in the case of intense technological innovation, but also in the case in which the need for a good is such as to fall “in the public interest”.

“The Commission – concludes Poma – declares that chips are indispensable to guarantee almost all the production of European goods and services and that private investment in advanced structures would require significant public support, due to the high barriers to entry and the capital intensity of the sector. In the same way, the quality and safety of medicines are fundamental for citizens and need robust, well-functioning international supply chains, also through the strengthening of domestic productions. Because the shortage of medicines on the national territory is the most serious risk that we already run in the short term, in the absence of ad hoc interventions by the institutions and regulatory agencies”.