Drugs | No one knew how many drugs were “only for personal use” – Historical guidance from the Supreme Court

KKO’s policy affects whether drug possession is considered a drug crime or a drug use crime.

Supreme The court (KKO) has outlined in its preliminary decision how many single doses of narcotics can be possessed, that the amount is considered small in court.

According to KKO, a small amount can basically be considered thirty usage doses and amounts smaller than that.

The matter is important in terms of the crime title and the punishment.

If a person possesses a small amount of a narcotic substance for their own drug use, it is a crime of using a narcotic substance. Fines or up to six months in prison can be imposed.

If it is a matter of a larger than a small amount of drugs, the crime title will be a drug crime or an aggravated drug crime instead of a drug use crime. They are subject to harsher punishment scales than the crime of use.

The decisions of the Supreme Court have not previously taken a position on how many doses of narcotics can still be considered small. Such a position cannot be found in the reasoning of the law either.

KKO’s according to this, drug users can typically acquire at one time a quantity of substances clearly larger than a single dose, which they intend to use themselves in the near future.

However, thirty servings is not an absolute limit for a small amount. It can be affected by the dangerousness of narcotics and the user’s habit of using the substances.

The Supreme Court’s preliminary decision concerned a case where a person had ordered drugs for himself ten times from the Tor network’s Silkkitie marketplace in 2017.

The Helsinki district court found that he was in possession of more than a small amount of drugs. He was sentenced to a 25-day fine for two drug crimes.

The case went from the district court without an appellate stage directly to the Supreme Court due to its preliminary ruling nature.

KKO held that the orders and possessions of drugs constituted one common crime due to the temporal connection and similarity of the acts.

According to KKO, when assessing the small amount of a narcotic substance, the decisive factor was the amount a person possessed at one time, not, for example, the total amount of ten orders.

The person was in possession of a maximum of ten ecstasy tablets and a gram of marijuana. According to established jurisprudence, it corresponds to a total of 15 usage doses, i.e. it is classified as a small amount according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court thus considered that the person was guilty of a less punishable offense of using narcotics. It had already expired, so he was acquitted.

Correction on February 22, 2023 at 4:25 p.m.: The Supreme Court issued its decision on Tuesday and not on Wednesday, as previously reported in the story.