“Finerenone is a new drug, a selective non-steroidal antagonist of mineralocorticoid receptors, capable of reducing fibrosis and inflammation. Finally, in the therapeutic range of chronic kidney disease, we have a new weapon, the third.” Thus Loreto Gesualdo, professor of Nephrology at the University of Bari Aldo Moro, on the sidelines of ‘Towards a future without dialysis’, the event during which Bayer announced, today in Milan, the AIFA’s green light for reimbursement of finerenone, a new drug for the treatment of chronic kidney disease, stages 3 and 4, associated with type 2 diabetes in adult patients with albuminuria, in addition to standard of care.

“Until a few months ago – recalls Gesualdo – in Italy it was possible to use exclusively two classes of drugs: Ras inhibitors which have a hemodynamic activity and Sglt2 inhibitors, therefore the class of gliflozines, which have a metabolic effect Today, however, we also have the third pillar of the treatment of chronic kidney disease available, capable of modulating inflammation and fibrosis”. The “finerenone” molecule obtained reimbursement thanks to the Fidelio study in patients at high risk of progression towards chronic irreversible renal damage, represented by dialysis and transplant – remarks Gesualdo – So after twenty years, we have new classes of drugs capable to treat chronic kidney disease. Thanks to these drugs we are reducing the residual risk of progression to end-stage chronic kidney disease.”

The Fidelio study “showed that finerenone is able to slow down the progression of renal damage in very high-risk and high-risk patients, particularly patients with clearance between 25 and 75, with albuminuria and an ACR between and 30 and 5000 milligrams – he concludes – Therefore, we are talking about a population of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease, who progress towards irreversible chronic kidney damage. In particular, they are also burdened by a high cardiovascular risk relative by a further 18%, as well as an effectiveness in reducing cardiovascular risk”.