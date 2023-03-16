Drugs | More than four out of ten support the establishment of utility facilities

Finns’ attitude towards people who use drugs is contradictory. They are still subject to many stigmatizing attitudes.

From Finns slightly more than half think it is correct that the use of drugs labels a person as a criminal. This is evident from the population survey commissioned by the A-klinikka foundation.

In addition, more than four out of ten would rather talk about drug addicts than people who use drugs. Among those who consider themselves right-wing, the corresponding figure is more than six out of ten.

“Being called a drug addict and a criminal creates a stigma that raises a person’s threshold to seek support and treatment. Stigma can at worst take away a human life, and no one’s addiction can be cured by judgments”, says acting director. managing director Hanna Paikkala About the A-klinikka foundation in the press release.

In his opinion, it is important to remove the criminalization of drug use so that even more drug users can get support in time.

The survey will do it is also clear that some Finns are more permissive in their views. The inconsistency of citizens’ drug attitudes comes to the fore when the question concerns controlled facilities for the use of drugs.

More than four out of ten of all respondents support the establishment of utility facilities, and a slightly smaller proportion would be willing to take such a facility in their own municipality as well. The attitude of the supporters of the permitted drug line is even more positive than this.

“Operating facilities help to avoid overdoses and poisonings and the resulting deaths, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and to calm the nearby communities. It is important to get a change in our legislation that enables use space trials by welfare area,” says Paikkala.

An official investigation by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has recommended that a separate law be enacted on drug testing rooms, which could be valid for a few years, for example.

A-klinikkasäätiö the results of the survey commissioned and carried out by Kantar Public show the strong politicization of drug attitudes. Director of Research at Kantar Public Mikko Hormion according to this, an equally clear right-left division only emerges in party support surveys.

“The theme is particularly important in the spring parliamentary elections. As many as 57 percent of respondents consider drug policy issues to be very or fairly important when they think about their candidate,” says Hormio in the announcement.

More than a thousand mainland Finns over the age of 18 responded to the survey between 10 and 15. February. The data is representative and weighted to match the population in this age group. The research was carried out in an internet survey in Kantar’s Forum internet panel.