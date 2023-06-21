Drugs | More than a million Finns have tried cannabis – According to the researcher, however, it is a completely different group that is the cause of concern

Mikko Salasuo, associate professor of economic and social history at the University of Helsinki, has studied, among other things, drug deaths among young people. According to him, drugs are the so-called “good enemy” in Finland.

The drug problem cannot be solved with punishments, says Mikko Salasuo, who has studied drugs for over 25 years. According to him, we are now paying with human lives for politicians to cling to the moral disapproval and horror images of the past.

If you smoke a cloud once at a party, soon you mess up and jump off the roof of an apartment building.

That’s pretty much the idea Mikko Salasuo51, was given drugs as a child in the 1970s and 80s.

In the school’s drug education, it was taught that even one cannabis experiment can lead to the use of harder substances. In the Enlightenment, drugs were almost invariably associated with mental illness, violence and suicide.