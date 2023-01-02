Drugs | More and more young people die from drugs – Otkes starts investigating the deaths

The Accident Investigation Center begins to investigate drug-related deaths of young people under the age of 25.

Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) will launch a thematic investigation into the drug deaths of young people under 25 years of age in 2023.

The study is being launched because the number of drug-related deaths among young people has increased strongly in recent years, and because Finland is one of the top countries in Europe for drug-related deaths among young people. Every year, minor children also die from drugs.

The investigation investigates, among other things, the direct and indirect factors behind the deaths that led to the death. In addition, we will find out how the services offered to young drug users meet their needs. Under the magnifying glass is also guidance for treatment and implementation of treatment in welfare areas, as well as other support received by the young person.

Otkes also reviews the roles, tasks, cooperation and practical actions of the different authorities in preventing drug-related deaths among young people.

Investigation the purpose is to improve public safety.

“The purpose is to find recommendations so that drug-related deaths among young people can be prevented more effectively,” says the head of the investigation Hanna Tiirinki in the bulletin.

The investigation does not deal with questions of guilt, responsibility or damages.

In addition to major accidents, Otkes investigates accidents according to different themes. Drug deaths among young people is therefore this year’s theme. Previous theme studies have included, for example, accidental drownings and children’s deaths.