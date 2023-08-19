Bruce Lee was determined to reign in Hollywood and he had the perfect film vehicle to achieve it. He was named Dragon operation, it contained some of the most spectacular action scenes ever shot, connected on many levels to the spirit and popular hits of its time, and was backed by Warner Bros. And the film was a huge success, grossing over $400 million. (with current inflation, the equivalent of more than 2,000) for a budget that did not reach one million. But Lee did not live to see it: on July 20, 1973, at the age of 32, the most famous fighter in the history of cinema and icon par excellence of neighborhood theaters died prematurely as a result of a stroke. The enthusiasm surrounding the commercial landing of the star in the United States, where the film had been publicized in a big way for some time –for example, with free karate classes to foster public interest in martial arts-, grew to a phenomenon on the day of its premiere, on August 19, less than a month after the death of the protagonist and exactly 50 years ago.

The actor, born in California in 1940, had been working for some time to transfer his vision of martial arts cinema to the North American industry. He had enjoyed the first opportunity of him in the series The green Hornet (1966), where he played Kato, the driver scene stealer of the hero, highly qualified in casting swords. But he wanted more. In the midst of the hippie era, the philosophy of Bruce Lee, known as jeet kune do (‘the way of the intercepting fist’ in Spanish, his rhetoric was well represented in the famous speech of “be water, my friend”), He had seduced several Hollywood figures who saw him as a guru, among whom were Steve McQueen, James Coburn, Roman Polanski with his ill-fated wife Sharon Tate or the LA Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, beyond discovering psychedelia and drugs with them, Lee could not find the financing for his complex projects that fused kung-fu combat and spirituality. It would be in Hong Kong where the artist could develop his film concept, under full control of the choreographies and the way they were represented, and even rehearsing the direction in one of his feature films, The fury of the dragon (1972).

Bruce Lee’s character settles scores with the man with the scar (actor Robert Wall), the villain’s main henchman and responsible for the death of his sister. Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

All this is collected by the essayist and film historian Adrián Sánchez in Dragon operation. The 50th anniversary book (Notorious Editions), a hardcover volume published this summer, generous in photographic material and that abounds in the singularities of an iconic, tremendously influential film that changed martial arts cinema forever. “Bruce Lee comes to radically renew what he was doing. Until the early seventies, what predominated was the wuxia, period movies with gun fights. He provokes another era where the main thing becomes the hand-to-hand fight”, he tells ICON Sánchez. In the book, the writer stops to analyze the richness of various elements that forged the identity of a B-series proposal, which imitated the James Bond movies, with music funky of the Argentine Lalo Schifrin and the assimilation of elements of the so-called blaxploitation, the cinematographic movement of the African-American community, which was precisely adopting Hong Kong kung-fu among its expressions.

Read, that in titles like eastern fury (1972) had integrated Chinese nationalism to silence all its skeptics in Southeast Asia, he calculated that the strategy to confront white hegemony in Hollywood involved the alliance that, in its own way, is the backbone of the film directed by Robert Clouse. “In the origin there was already the premise of uniting different races and that the white [John Saxon] not be the hero, but the squire. It was a time when studios had realized the enormous volume of viewers represented by the black audience. Harlem Red Nights It is from 1971 and it is already a film that does not move in the marginal, but in a superior and majority sphere”, explains the author. “Dragon operation It also aspires to that, hence the appearance of Jim Kelly, who has many of the coolest scenes. He wasn’t even an actor, he was an athlete, and he would become a little star of martial arts blaxploitation out of that.”

Destroy the image of the enemy

The argument of Dragon operation shared with 007 the theme of infiltrated spies. Bruce Lee played a young shaolin recruited by British intelligence services to enter the fighting tournament that, in order to sign the best thugs, organizes a drug lord on his private island. The boss in question, Han (played by the Chinese martial artist Shih Kien), who has a prosthetic hand, is also a traitor to the temple to which the protagonist belongs and, as if that were not enough, his main henchman ended his life. of his sister. Structured by the different fights of the competition, a model that would later inspire classics of the subgenre such as Bloody contact (1988) or kick boxer (1989), the film culminated in an impressive confrontation between hero and villain in a mirror maze, with Han fitting a prosthetic blade in the place of his incomplete limb.

Han (actor Shih Kien), villain of ‘Get Dragon’, using a prosthetic bladed hand in his fight with Bruce Lee. Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

“It is the perfect synthesis of philosophical ideas, cinematographic materialization and pure visual spectacularity”, says Adrián Sánchez. “There is an abolition of reality, an absolute hyperstylization where Bruce Lee’s movements multiply. He kicks and the kick multiplies meters and meters, as if the blow and the jump were given in different places, as if it moved energies. Although for the historian the best thing that Bruce Lee ever filmed were the 40 minutes of his unfinished I play with death the consummation of “his idea of ​​philosophical martial arts cinema”, in Dragon operation he managed to put into images the central teaching with which the film opened: the denial of the ego and the destruction of the enemy through the destruction of the image, since the enemy “only has images and illusions behind which he hides his true emotions”.

The sequence, the product of an astonishing visual trick that hid the camera in another cube of mirrors, was shot under the control of Lee, who was fully responsible for the action scenes. The thoroughness and expository clarity demanded by the actor in the visual grammar of the fights had been a source of conflict in Hong Kong with some of his superiors, such as Wu Chia-Hsiang, the fired co-director of Karate to the death in Bangkok (1971). In fact, once he was able to direct his own fights, he became obsessively self-demanding in his commitment to excellence and to the correct embodiment of hand-to-hand wrestling: he even prevented the premiere in Europe and the United States while alive. united of The fury of the dragon, today a classic thanks to the transcendental confrontation between Lee and Chuck Norris in the Colosseum in Rome, for not being satisfied enough.

Adrián Sánchez believes that this enormous self-demand contributed decisively to the tragic and abrupt end of Lee, by then addicted to a cocktail of drugs (between prescribed and illegal) that had already given him some warning during the filming of Dragon operation: “His personal discipline was at odds with the lifestyle of a 1970s superstar. That collision didn’t seem very sustainable over time.” Although it is only possible to speculate on what would have become of the wrestler in Hollywood if he had survived the film and had the opportunity to enlarge his work, Sánchez has his reservations about the eventual success of his later career. “Surely he would have had the TV series he had been chasing for so long, maybe a sequel to Dragon operation… But keep in mind that, even after the absolutely out-of-this-world success of the film, the big studios continued not to make martial arts movies”, reasons the writer. “It’s hard to believe that Dragon operation He would have become that enormous cultural phenomenon without his death. It is when he dies that he transcends into legend and passes into the iconographic space of James Dean or Marilyn Monroe, the people who are above the stars”.

