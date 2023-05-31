“Two months ago the Italian Government created the Table for the pharmaceutical and biomedical sector with the aim of increasing investments in the life sciences sector in our country, implementing an industrial policy plan and increasing Italy’s ability to attract investments We firmly believe that the investment announced today by MSD represents the first tangible and concrete response from the pharmaceutical industry to the demands of the new government. We are grateful to the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy and the Minister of Health for their today’s presence in the same venue where the table was launched”. So Nicoletta Luppi, president and managing director of MSD Italia, on the occasion of the announcement by MSD of a 200 million dollar investment in Italy for the production of oncological drugs.

“The collaboration between MSD and BSP Pharmaceuticals Spa – underlines Luppi – is part of a renewed awareness on the part of the institutions, inherited from the recent experience with the pandemic, of how research and innovation in the world of life sciences must play a central to the country’s growth, with an approach that starts at the national level and gradually progresses to the regional one, demonstrating how Italy is a reliable partner, also recognized internationally, for the development of new opportunities linked to the world of research and pharmaceutical development. Msd, present in Italy since 1956 – he recalls – strongly believes in the creation of value that the world of life sciences, together with the national system, are able to generate and for this reason it invests significant resources every year in direct research and commissioned, production, transfer of know-how and valuable partnerships alongside Italian pharmaceutical companies. The orientation towards innovation, to be faced with courage and imagination, must also be pursued within the business model thanks to important collaborations , like the ones we are announcing today, guided by the goal of improving the quality of life of people in Italy and around the world”.

“We are firmly convinced – concludes Luppi – that virtuous partnerships, such as the one announced today, can create shared value for our country. The pharmaceutical industry – as recognized by the Table for the pharmaceutical and biomedical sector – is a strategic sector that needs an environment open to innovation and a new governance capable of attracting long-term investments for the benefit of patients, citizens and the entire country system”.