Drugs Lännen Media: Driving under the influence of drugs hurt to record levels last year

Drug users are most likely to be caught in drug tests.

Last for the first time, almost as many drug drivers were caught in traffic as those under the influence of alcohol, reported by Lännen Media. The matter is clear from the preliminary statistics provided by the police to Lännen Media.

About 9,600 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol last year. Drugs, on the other hand, caught a total of almost 11,000 drivers last year, of which more than 9,300 were under the influence of drugs alone. The rest had used alcohol in addition to drugs.

Drugs driving under the influence increased last year by a third compared to the previous year. Driving under the influence of alcohol, on the other hand, decreased slightly.

The number of drug addicts has tripled in ten years.

The total number of drunk driving has remained at around 20,000 for the past ten years. As late as 2010, more than 85 percent of drunk drivers had used alcohol as their only intoxicant.

According to police, those who drive under the influence of amphetamines are the most caught in drug tests. The second most common drug in traffic is cannabis.