Drugs Kristalliring’s chief author’s sentence hardened in the Court of Appeal – Jari Sillanpää had not appealed against a previous district court judgment

October 9, 2020
According to the court’s assessment, the “crystal” is a very dangerous drug.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal hardened the main factor of the crystal circle Timo Kristian Rautiomäki conviction in a large drug case in which 11 people were originally charged in the Helsinki District Court.

The Court of Appeal upheld the 52-year-old Rautiomäki’s sentence from four years to four and a half years for serious drug offenses by the District Court in 2018.

Rautiomäki, another person convicted in the district court and the district court prosecutor had appealed to the Court of Appeal. The sentence of another 59-year-old man convicted in the district court also extended from one year of conditional imprisonment by 10 months.

The court’s assessment of the nature of the crime was influenced by how dangerous and pure the drug transmitted in the ring is. The court found that the “crystal” in question is a very dangerous drug.

A crystal, or dextromethamphetamine hydrochloride, is obtained by crystallization of dextromethamphetamine. Rautiomäki had procured the material from Thailand and the Netherlands.

Drug case got the singer who belonged to the ring Jari Sillanpää due to high media attention. In 2018, the district court sentenced him to a fine for a drug offense. Sillanpää had not appealed to the court.

Suspected criminal offenses Another of the men suspected of attempting to assassinate basic Finnish election chief Pekka Kataja has been released

