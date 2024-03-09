Drugs | Joonas Fagerholm lived an underground life for years and now he wants to change the way drugs are talked about

Despite being underage, Joonas Fagerholm and his friends were able to buy drugs in their time. The morale of the sellers did not prevent it. “All of a sudden, everyone forgets whether you are 16 or 18 years old. If you carry money, it will be forgotten.”

Joonas Fagerholm used drugs for years while attending school, work and hobbies. Covering up took away strength and shortened life. Now he has been sober for almost four years and wants to change the way drugs are talked about.

Its for a moment Joonas Fagerholm remember exactly. First time using drugs intravenously. He was 15 or 16 years old.

There was a group of about ten of them in a friend's garage. Two had learned how to inject drugs online. Subutex button crumbs were put into the syringe.