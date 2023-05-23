Drugs | In the US, there is already talk of bombing Mexican drug cartels to stop fentanyl

The even more ruthless “Pikkupätkät” stepped into the shoes of “Pätkä”, one of the world’s richest criminals.

Mere the idea is counterintuitive.

US Democratic Party Nancy Pelosi a trip to Taiwan has resulted in Republicans talking about bombing Mexico.

Through a small bend, this has actually happened.

Pelosi visited Taiwan last August while still serving as Speaker of the US House of Representatives. China became enraged because it considers Taiwan part of itself.

As one in response, China ended its anti-drug cooperation with the United States. It does not restrict the export of the chemicals used by Mexican drug cartels to make fentanyl.

Fentanyl is an opioid many times stronger than heroin, and tens of thousands of Americans die from overdoses every year. Deputy Minister of Justice Lisa Monaco on average, someone dies from fentanyl every eight minutes.

The smuggling of fentanyl into the United States and the impunity of the Mexican government in the face of the cartels have led Republicans in the forefront in recent months toss around a brazen idea: What if the United States bombed drug cartels in Mexico, even without Mexico’s permission? They suggest that such extraordinary actions could perhaps be justified by defining drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

“We are going against these cartels with all the fury and power of the United States,” an influential senator Lindsey Graham said in March.

In the southern neighbor have been dismayed by the speeches.

“You would destroy all security cooperation between Mexico and the United States in one fell swoop,” the Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said For The Washington Post in April.

Mexico’s left-wing populist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has blamed the fentanyl epidemic on America’s eroded family values. In the fight against drugs, he swears by social programs instead of the armed forces. His line has been nicknamed “huggers, not bullets”.

López Obrador has claimed that fentanyl is not even manufactured in Mexico, but comes to the country ready-made from China, which according to experts is simply not true.

One-sided the attacks on Mexico may even become a campaign issue in the run-up to the US presidential election next year.

Trying to return to the presidency Donald Trump is the sources of Rolling Stone magazine by already asked his aides for an explanation of how the US armed forces could strike against the cartels in Mexico.

Mexico is on everyone’s lips because the number of unauthorized immigrants is predicted to increase on the southern border of the United States. So Republican primary candidates may be tempted to compete over who takes the toughest line on Mexico.

“Without the United States, Mexico would figuratively be eating cat food out of a can and living in a tent,” Senator John Kennedy (not the most famous Kennedy family) said.

The Republicans probably wouldn’t talk so harshly about Mexico if they were the ones making the decisions themselves. A democrat president Joe Biden the administration has vehemently denied even considering the use of force in Mexico.

Stopping the drug trade with precision strikes against cartel bosses or laboratories may sound like a brisk solution-oriented approach to some, but it is completely unrealistic.

United States considers the Sinaloa cartel to be the main culprit of the fentanyl trade, even though the 66-year-old patriarch of the criminal organization Joaquín Guzmán – as I call him El Chapo, or Pätkä – has been languishing in the most closely monitored prison in the United States for six years already.

Snippet known for his cinematic prison escapes In Mexico (the first time in a laundry cart, the second time straight from the shower to the tunnel), but today he performs lifetime In Colorado, in a facility of the so-called supermax class, from which no one has ever escaped.

The leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquín “Pätkä” Guzmán, was brought to the United States for sentencing in January 2017.

Pätkä’s sentence has not stopped the flow of drugs, because his children, who have a common nickname: Los Chapitos or Pikkupätkät, took control of the cartel. They are brothers Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar40, and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar37, and their half-brothers Joaquín Guzmán López36, and Ovidio Guzmán López33.

The last mentioned Guzmán, by his personal nickname Mouse, was arrested in January. Nearly 30 people were killed in the fighting between the Sinaloa cartel and Mexican security forces that led to the arrest. (This was already another attempt: The mouse’s previous arrest ended embarrassingly when cartel forces effectively occupied Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state, and President López Obrador ordered his release to save lives.)

Ovidio “Mouse” Guzmán López in a screenshot from a video shot by Mexican military police during his momentary arrest in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa state, in October 2019.

Sinaloa cartel gunmen on the streets of Culiacán during the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in October 2019.

For information leading to the arrest of the other three Pikkupätkä, the United States has promised a reward of 5-10 million dollars.

The brothers’ father became one of the world’s richest criminals, mostly thanks to the cocaine and heroin trade, but led by his sons, the Sinaloa cartel has focused on fentanyl.

“The Little Bits have been at the forefront of manufacturing and smuggling the deadliest drug our country has ever faced,” US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) chief Anne Milgram said in April after authorities filed charges against the four brothers.

The production of fentanyl is easy and difficult to detect compared to, for example, cocaine and heroin, which require the cultivation of coca or opium. A fentanyl laboratory can be run, for example, in a home kitchen.

According to charges filed in the United States, $800 worth of chemicals can be used to make fentanyl pills or powder worth $640,000.

“They inherited a global drug empire and made it even more ruthless, violent and deadly,” DEA chief Milgram said.

Based on Mexican media reports and cartel sources, the brothers abandoned the principle of selling drugs only to foreigners and started street dealing in their home state as well.

According to US indictments, the brothers would have tortured their opponents and even fed them to pet tigers. They have denied the claims in their press release.

Despite the alleged horrors, Mexican President López Obrador does not accept the charges filed in the United States because he sees them as an inappropriate intervention in his country’s internal problem.

“Insulting and arrogant”, he commented according to Reuters.