“Drugs in the car to frame an entrepreneur”: two lawyers investigated in Bari

He would have attempted to frame the ex’s partner by placing some doses of cocaine in his car. A lawyer from Bari risks going to trial together with a colleague for complicity in the possession and trafficking of narcotic substances.

According to prosecutors, Gaetano Filograno made sure that the partner of Filograno’s ex-wife, an entrepreneur from the province of Bari, was found in possession of drugs. Assisting him is another lawyer, Nicola Loprieno, a city councilor elected with the Decaro mayoral list. The preliminary hearing was held today, postponed to September 25, of the trial in which both could be accused. Also involved was Guardia di Finanza soldier Enzo Cipolla, accused of attempted corruption in judicial documents. He would have asked the entrepreneur for 15 thousand euros to “help” him clear himself from the accusations put forward by the two lawyers.

The financier was also head of the financial police patrol which in 2014 searched the businessman’s car, finding doses of cocaine. The man, who a few days before the check had reported Filograno for stalking, ended up before the judges on drug dealing charges and was only fully acquitted in 2017. After the acquittal he filed a second complaint against Filograno for slander. The investigations did not reveal who physically placed the drugs in the car.

In today’s hearing, held before the preliminary hearing judge Antonella Cafagna, Filograno asked to be judged in an abbreviated manner, while Cipolla asked for a plea bargain. The latter request was rejected by the prosecutor’s office.