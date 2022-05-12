The authorities said that the accused is specialized in carrying out smuggling operations between South America and Europe within sugar shipments, in addition to setting up laboratories in Europe specialized in separating sugar from cocaine after being smuggled into it.

The arrest of a prominent member of the international joint operation “Sugar Cane” came between the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police and its counterparts in France, Spain and Colombia.

The joint operation resulted in the arrest of 18 members of the criminal gang in all participating countries, and the seizure of 22 tons of sugar mixed with cocaine in a shipment coming from Colombia to the port of Le Havre in France.