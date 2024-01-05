Friday, January 5, 2024
Drugs | In Bolivia, the largest cocaine seizure in the country's history was made – the cargo weighs about six passenger cars

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2024
in World Europe
About nine tons of drugs were hidden in a load of lumber.

About nine tons of drugs were hidden in a load of lumber.

Bolivian the police have made the biggest drug seizure in the country's history, the news agency Reuters and the Bolivian media say.

In the seizure announced on Friday, the police got their hands on a load of cocaine, which a Bolivian newspaper reported of La Razón according to it weighs 8,776 kilograms, or about 8.8 tons.

The weight can be compared to passenger cars, which would weigh 8.8 tons per cubic meter.

The seizure was made in the department of Oruro in the western parts of the country.

About being successful from the police operation also announced the President of Bolivia Lucho Arce.

“The value of the drugs in the destination country is more than $526 million, making this the largest cocaine seizure in Bolivian history,” Arce stated in the message service on Facebook.

The destination of the cocaine cargo was the Netherlands. The police have arrested three Bolivians and one Colombian on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The cocaine was hidden in a load of lumber.

Bolivian authorities apparently spread the seized cocaine on the field for filming purposes. About nine tons of drugs were hidden inside the wood. The picture is from the post of Bolivian President Lucho Arce on the messaging service Facebook. Picture: Lucho Arce / Facebook

