The trial of Genaro García Luna in Brooklyn took an expected path this week: corruption and drug trafficking at the “Benito Juárez” International Airport in Mexico City during the government of Felipe Calderón. The prosecutors presented a former federal police officer, Raúl Arellano Aguilera, who worked at the airport in those years, and who identified the then head of the Federal Police at the airport, Óscar Moreno Villatoro, and the person in charge of the fight against drugs, Ramón Pequeño.

Moreno Villatoro worked in the SAT at the beginning of the current federal government, he is being investigated by the Attorney General for alleged acts of corruption in the administration of prisons during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, and regarding Pequeño, the accusations for links with García Luna for alleged money laundering have been fading to the point of almost disappearing.

Arellano Aguilera barely touched the phenomenon of drug trafficking in the “Benito Juárez”, which had an outbreak in June 2012, when federal policemen in Terminal 2 faced shots over a shipment of cocaine, which left three of them dead in the fast food area and the capture of those responsible. Little is known about the behind the scenes of that episode, and it is uncertain if it will be opened during the trial in Brooklyn. The former police officer was very select in the accusations, because if he had opened up everything that was going on there at that time, he would splash current officials in the federal and capital governments.

The “Benito Juárez” airport is a microcosm of the war between cartels that took place during the second half of this century. Until early 2008, the airport was under the control of the Pacific Cartel, headed locally by Jesús Reynaldo El Rey Zambada, arrested in Mexico City months later. The dominance of the still main Mexican cartel was broken in January 2008 when the Beltrán Leyva brothers fell out with that organization, and allied with Los Zetas they began a bloody war against their old partners.

The clash exposed the presence of criminal organizations in Cancún, Culiacán, Guadalajara, Oaxaca, Tijuana and Villahermosa, nodes of drug trafficking in the country. In the “Benito Juárez”, the Beltrán Leyva left Sergio Villarreal Barragán, El Grande, the first witness of the United States Attorney’s Office against García Luna, who had the support of Los Zetas, as responsible. Rey Zambada, who represented the interests of his brother, the head of the organization, Ismael El Mayo Zambada, and Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, allied with La Familia Michoacana.

Money and drugs entered through the airport, where, according to Arellano Aguilera, they were given codes to find out when the packages with illegal cargo arrived, which was collected from the luggage bands, in suitcases, boxes with chewing gum, cookies or chocolates, and cigarette packs, candles and rolls of polypropylene. The drug arrived from Colombia, Venezuela and Panama, and was forwarded to the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. The money came from the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, and was forwarded to Colombia, Venezuela and Panama. To a lesser extent, money was also sent to Culiacán, Sinaloa, Orlando, Florida, and Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Spain, mainly from California, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia.

The fight for control of the airport has not stopped. The Pacific Cartel is confronted with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and with minor criminal gangs. The transfer of drugs continues despite the fact that almost a year ago, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador relieved the National Guard and ordered the Navy to take control of the “Benito Juárez.” As an example, from 2021 until last January, the Amsterdam Schiphol airport, the entry point for methamphetamine into Europe, reported that most of it came from “Benito Juárez,” InSight Crime reported.

There is no clarity about the volume of seizures since the Navy has been monitoring. However, they are likely to have gone down, as in other parts of the world, for other reasons. Martin Verrier, an analyst and researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, the world’s oldest think tank and the UK’s leading security and defense think tank, argues that one phenomenon that explains the drop in drug traffic at airports is that the Pacific and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels, like the Italians, are increasingly using planes that fly to Europe non-stop.

The García Luna trial has broadly exhibited what was happening at the “Benito Juárez” airport, but it would be a mistake to fall into presidential propaganda and locate the phenomenon only in those years, closing our eyes to a problem that only in the word of López Obrador has disappeared.

Mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @rivapa