To equivalent drugs, the citizens of Abruzzo prefer branded ones for which in 2022 they spent more than 27 million euros as a co-participation for therapies with designer drugs with expired patents. This is what emerged on the occasion of the event “The social role of the equivalent drug – call to action”, promoted today in Teramo by Motore Sanità.

The Southern Regions “present, in 2022, values ​​for the share of the reference price exceeding 21 euros per capita, compared to a national average of 18.40 euros per capita”, underlines Carla Sorrentino, head of the monitoring office Expenditure on drugs and medical devices in the Abruzzo Region, according to which in particular, in Abruzzo “the amount of the difference between the retail price and the AIFA reference price paid by Abruzzo patients was 27.4 million euros” for an “amount of approximately 75,000 euros per day and an average value for each client of 21.50 euros, compared to a national average of 18.38 euros”.

This aspect, although not directly impacting on the pharmaceutical expenditure under the agreement to be borne by the SSR (expired patent drugs included in the Aifa transparency lists are reimbursed within the limits of the reference price established by Aifa itself), “represents a paradoxical critical element – he explains – given that Abruzzo is a region characterized by an index of social deprivation higher than the national average, by reason of which, precisely in order not to aggravate citizens’ spending, the widest use of equivalent medicines, or drugs with prices in line with the Aifa reference price”.

“Citizens from Teramo incurred an expense of around 6.8 million euros (an increase compared to the previous year), to purchase the so-called brand drugs – says Ilaria Senesi, pharmacist director of the local health authority Teramo – This expense, markedly higher than that sustained by the citizens of the northern regions and therefore by regions with higher per capita income than the southern regions, could be reduced with correct and adequate information on generic medicines. The cost that citizens bear for not choosing the equivalent drug could also lead to a decrease in adherence to pharmacological treatments for chronic diseases, as observed in recent scientific studies”.

For “several years, in order to spread the culture of the equivalent – ​​recalls Senesi – the Local Health Authority of Teramo has been organizing meetings for primary care doctors showing the trend and penetration of equivalents in the area; furthermore, the importance of using generic medicines is underlined in the periodic communications sent by the Pharmaceutical Service, providing information and indications, for example on new packaging which is more economically advantageous for the Ssr. In order to bridge the cultural gap, it is necessary for all stakeholders to implement a shared strategy, in order to improve communication and information aimed at citizens at all levels”.