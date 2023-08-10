Drugs | Holland’s biggest cache of cocaine ever was revealed in a load of bananas

The prosecutors estimate the value of the cocaine in the street trade at 600 million euros. The seized drugs have been disposed of.

in Holland A package of cocaine weighing 8,064 kilograms has been seized from a cargo ship in the port of Rotterdam, the Dutch Telegraaf reports and news agency AFP.

It is the largest cocaine discovery in the country’s history. It was already revealed on July 13, but due to the unfinished investigations, the matter was not made public until Thursday.

Cocaine packages hidden in a load of bananas were found with the help of drug dogs. The shipment arrived in Rotterdam via Panama from Ecuador.

The prosecutors estimate the value of the drugs in the street trade at 600 million euros. The seized drugs have been disposed of.

Rotterdam is the largest port in Europe. Belgian Minister of Finance Vincent Van Peteghem stated in January that Rotterdam and Antwerp in Belgium are the two main routes for international drug criminals in Europe.

Before the discovery in July, the largest amount of cocaine seized in Rotterdam was 4,600 kilograms. The drug batch was found in 2005.

During the first half of this year, Dutch customs have already seized more than 29,700 kilograms of narcotics. More than half of the found shipments contained less than one hundred kilograms of narcotics.