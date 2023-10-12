Gilead Sciences announces the availability in Italy of lenacapavir, a new therapeutic option that has obtained reimbursement approval from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), for the treatment of adults with multi-resistant HIV infection for whom no an alternative suppressive antiviral regimen can be instituted. Lenacapavir – reports a note – is a long-acting molecule, the progenitor of a new class of antiretroviral drugs: its multistage action inhibits the HIV capsid at several points in the life cycle of the virus, thus preventing its replication .

Although progress in ARV therapy has been significant over the decades – the note details – there are populations of people with HIV who have limited treatment options available. These are those who are unable to maintain virological suppression due to resistance or difficulties maintaining adherence to a complex treatment regimen. Lenacapavir, used with other antiretrovirals, therefore represents a new treatment opportunity thanks to an innovative mechanism of action and long duration of action.

The start of treatment with lenacapavir includes an initial loading phase which involves taking oral tablets followed by subcutaneous administration, through six-monthly injections. The regimen is therefore administered only twice a year and provides complete HIV treatment when used in combination with other antiretrovirals. Lenacapavir was authorized by the European Commission on 17 August 2022 and, starting from 9 October 2023, is commercially available in Italy (300 mg tablet and 463.5 mg/1.5 ml injection). Lenacapavir – concludes the note – has been approved, in combination with other antiretrovirals, in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union for the treatment of HIV infection in people with multidrug-resistant HIV. While most antivirals target only one stage of viral replication, lenacapavir was developed to inhibit HIV at multiple stages of its life cycle and has no known cross-resistance with other existing drug classes and is also the only option of HIV treatment with six-monthly administration.