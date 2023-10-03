Drugs | Highly educated family man Janne drew the lines even during his lunch break at work – the scene collapsed during a colleagues’ evening party

When Janne was in withdrawal treatment at the Järvenpää drug addiction hospital, a group of peers gathered behind these windows.

Thirty-year-old Janne has a family and a career in an international company. That didn’t stop him from drifting into a serious drug addiction. He drifted so deep that in the end “the benzos went like lozenges”. During one night out, the control failed.

SIt’s a bit of an embarrassing story, Janne says, but tells it anyway.

He was spending the evening with his colleagues. The booze and benzos had already messed up his head. Then he came up with what he thought was a good idea: the mood needs drugs.

“Soon after that, I was so confused that I completely lost control.”

As a result, Janne’s secret was revealed to his colleagues.