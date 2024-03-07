Turin, sex and drug parties. The “Monique system” exposed by hidden cameras

THE carabinieri Of Turin they exposed a huge ring of prostitution And drug. At the head of everything there was one 53 year old trans and his was a real racket, he transformed drug addict girls in escort. “I prostituted myself at a friend's house, in exchange I received some crack“. It was April 2021 when – reports Il Corriere della Sera – a psychology student showed up at the Settimo Torinese carabinieri station to report the ring where she remained trapped. The friend the woman was talking about is Monique, a transsexual who ran a drug and prostitute trade inside an apartment on the northern outskirts of Turin. After the student's story, the investigations with hidden cameras positioned near the house indicated by the girl. The images also certified the presence of drug dealers who supplied doses of crack to be consumed inside the home.

The women who were exploited inside – continues Il Corriere – they were drug addicts of all agesdriven to offer sexual services in exchange for some doses of drugs. Customers showed up and paid Monique directly, without the money ever reaching the girls' hands. “Customer payments generally they ranged from 30 to 50 euros depending on requests. But we didn't see the money, we only received the drugs. I was posting ads on a dating site. It happened to me stay locked in that apartment for up to four days, I wasn't even allowed to wash between one appointment and the next. To go away I had to escape secretly“, the complaint of a girl. Last April the transsexual was sentenced to a short sentence two years and eight months of imprisonment and a fine of three thousand euros for exploitation of prostitution.