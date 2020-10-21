Drugs Finnish wastewater reveals: amphetamine use record – see how common drug use is in 27 cities

The coronavirus seems to have reduced drug use in parts of Finland since late spring. The change could be short-lived.

Finns wastewater reveals that more amphetamine has been used this year than ever before. The coronavirus and related restrictions appear to have reduced the use of many drugs during the spring, but in at least some cities, use has increased again since then.

“Drug use seems to be becoming more common in Finland this year as well,” says the head of the forensic toxicology unit of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Teemu Gunnar.

On Wednesday, THL published data on drug use in 27 Finnish cities. The plant measured the amount of amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine and mdma, or ecstasy, in samples taken at wastewater treatment plants in mid-March and at the turn of May-June.

Measurements were made this year in more cities than ever before. The results of this year’s wastewater survey are also exceptional due to the coronavirus situation and related restrictions.

From the past Contrary to measurements, the use of all four drugs was the most common of the comparison cities in Helsinki in March and at the turn of May – June.

The capital thus surpassed, for example, Kouvola and Lahti in the use of amphetamine and methamphetamine, which have previously ranked at the top of the comparison.

However, Lahti was also in the top three in all four drugs this time.

For example, cocaine use was most common in Espoo and Lahti after Helsinki. The lowest levels of cocaine use were in Pietarsaari, Kajaani and Kokkola.

Amphetamine was used most in Lahti and Kouvola after Helsinki, relative to the population. Use was lowest in Mariehamn, Pietarsaari and Kokkola.

After Helsinki, ecstasy was used most in Lahti and Tampere, and methamphetamine in Lahti and Salo.

You can see from the counter below which cities have used the most different drugs in proportion to their population. The results have been calculated on the basis of measurements made in March and at the turn of May-June. Kotka’s data are based on the March measurement only.

The results of research on individual cities should only be considered as indicative, as wastewater treatment plants in research cities may also receive wastewater from neighboring municipalities.

In the study, Helsinki in particular covers a much larger area than the city limits. In addition to Helsinki, the Viikinmäki treatment plant treats wastewater from the central and eastern parts of Vantaa, Kerava, Tuusula, Järvenpää and Sipoo.

Vantaa is not included in the study at all, as its wastewater is treated in Helsinki and Espoo.

Amphetamine, the combined use of cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine was at record levels in several locations in March. For example, in Helsinki, Espoo, Lahti, Tampere, Vaasa, Joensuu and Kemi, a peak was observed in the total use of these four drugs.

When THL re-examined wastewater at the turn of May – June, drug use clearly declined in some cities.

The combined use of stimulant drugs, ie amphetamine, methamphetamine and cocaine, decreased in all cities of Northern Finland and Mariehamn, among others. In some cities, the change was very significant.

“This may have been due to both restrictions on tourism and factors affecting access to drugs in general,” says THL’s Development Manager. Aino Kankaanpää.

In all cities, however, drug use did not decrease as much in late spring. In the Helsinki area, for example, the change was small.

In late spring the dip in drug use seems to have remained momentary.

THL has continued to monitor the drug situation on a weekly basis during the summer and autumn in the Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Kuopio and Oulu regions. Weekly monitoring shows that amphetamine use began to increase in the summer and has remained high in the fall.

Overall, according to THL, amphetamine is widely used throughout Finland, and its use continues to increase.

A record amount of cocaine has also been used in Finland this year. However, the growth of its use has leveled off in the last couple of years.

“Cocaine use continues to be heavily concentrated in the metropolitan area. In Finland, north of Tampere, cocaine use is very low and occasional, ”says Teemu Gunnar.

Mdma, or ecstasy, is used throughout Finland, but there have been no significant changes in its use. Methamphetamine is currently used very little in Finland.

You can see from the counter below how much drugs have been used in different cities. The results have been calculated on the basis of measurements made in March and at the turn of May-June. Kotka’s data are based on the March measurement only.