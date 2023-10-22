Drugs | Fentanyl sows fear in the world – These factors protect Finland, the police say

Hard ones the decriminalization of drug possession completely changed the streetscape of the city of Portland on the west coast of the United States.

HS told about the situation in Portland in the article published on Sunday in extensive reportage. According to the article, fentanyl in particular has spread like wildfire in the city and is everywhere.

In Finland, we still live in a very different situation when it comes to drug use. There are no signs of fentanyl reaching Finland on a large scale, but there are risks, says the crime inspector Kimmo Sainio from the Helsinki police.

According to the HS article, the decriminalization of the use of hard drugs has had a central effect on the escalation of the situation in Portland.

According to Sainio, it is difficult to see that the use of drugs would be completely allowed in Finland.

Fentanyl is a very strong fully synthetic opioid, i.e. a completely laboratory-made product.

According to Sainio, the laboratories are usually located in China, where a large part of the world’s synthetic drugs are manufactured.

Last summer there was also news in Finland About what happened in Estonia of fentanyl dosages. According to Sainio, the use of fentanyl in Estonia is much more common than in Finland.

From time to time, individual cases of fentanyl are reported in Finland as well. Typically, it is medical patches embezzled from hospitals or fentanyl mixed with other drugs.

In Finland, amphetamine has been the undisputed number one in drug use for decades. This may help protect the market from fentanyl.

In recent years, the use of cocaine has increased, especially in the capital region. In addition to amphetamines, many narcotic drugs such as Subutex and Xalol circulate in the street market.

When fentanyl is still circulating on the opposite shore of the Gulf of Finland, why doesn’t the drug end up being used more widely in Finland?

“I think it is partly a cultural issue. We are such a pro-amphetamine country, where we are also used to a certain price level”, Sainio reflects.

“Yes, I’m afraid that fentanyl will enter the Finnish market sooner or later.”

In the drug trade, a single larger player can have a big influence on what drugs are brought to the capital region, for example.

For example, several cases have come to light in the Helsinki region in recent years, where large quantities of very strong opioid drugs called Oxycontin were imported.

Legally fentanyl is used for pain relief but has a large illegal market. Fentanyl is many times stronger than morphine and heroin.

When used as a substance, fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its strength. Fentanyl dosing is tricky, and it may also be mixed with other drugs.

Tens of thousands of people in the United States die from overdoses caused by it every year.