Drugs Europe’s largest cocaine seizure: 23 tonnes of cocaine were found at a time in German and Belgian ports

The drugs were on their way from Paraguay to Holland.

German and Belgian customs authorities said they had seized a total of 23 tonnes of cocaine on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported.

According to the authorities, this is a European record.

“This huge amount of cocaine would have generated several billion euros in the street trade,” German customs estimated in a statement.

“The mega-class cargoes together form an absolute record. Such a large amount of cocaine has never been seized at once. ”

Customs officers decided to inspect the containers arriving in the port of Hamburg from Paraguay after noticing “clear irregularities” in their contents. The containers were filled with metal jars, which, according to the sender, were to contain putty.

“Behind the layer of genuine products packed at the door of the container were a large number of jars filled with other substances.”

Cocaine was found in 1,700 jars, for a total of 16 tons.

An investigation with the Dutch authorities led the authorities to another batch of 7.2 tonnes of cocaine in Antwerp, Belgium.

Dutch according to police, both cocaine loads were on their way to the same address in the Netherlands. Police arrested the 28-year-old man and examined two buildings in Rotterdam and a nearby village.

Over the past year, European authorities have succeeded in their joint project to stop a total of 102 tonnes of cocaine entering the European market.