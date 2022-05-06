Drugs EU report: In 2020, a record amount of cocaine was seized again

The cocaine and methamphetamine markets in Europe are growing, according to an EU report released on Friday. Rising drug volumes are also reflected in crime rates.

A recent report by Europol and the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) shows that in 2020, 214.6 tonnes of cocaine were seized in the EU, Norway and Turkey. It was the largest amount of cocaine seized for the fourth year in a row.

Previously a more diverse and dynamic drug market is a threat to the EU, as the market is based on close cooperation between European and international criminal organizations, the report says.

The new nature of the market has led to “record levels of drug availability, increased violence and corruption, and worsening health problems,” said the EMCDDA director. Alexis Goosdeel in its opinion.

According to the report, competition between drug suppliers has intensified in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Spain. The escalation has led to an increase in violent clashes, murders and kidnappings.

According to the report, corruption is also a major threat in the EU, with almost 60% of criminal networks using it to promote their activities.

KoronApandemia did not reduce the number of drugs on the market: cocaine smuggling by sea continued to pre-2019 levels.

In 2020, the cocaine market was worth at least € 10.5 billion. Cocaine is the most used drug in the EU right after cannabis. An estimated 14 million Europeans aged 15-65 have tried cocaine at some point in their lives.

Methamphetamine, on the other hand, is reported to play a relatively minor role in the European drug market, although recent data suggest a growing threat. Methamphetamine is the most widely used synthetic stimulant drug in the world.

Between 2010 and 2020, the number of methamphetamine seizures in the EU more than doubled. At the same time, volumes increased by 477% to 2.2 tonnes in 2020.