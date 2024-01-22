Drugs | Ecuador and Colombia made gigantic cocaine seizures

The series of large cocaine seizures continues in South America. Seizures were made on Sunday in both Ecuador and Colombia.

of Ecuador the army confiscated a record 22,000 kilograms of cocaine on Sunday, reports the Reuters news agency. It is one of the largest drug seizures in the country's history.

Sunday seems to have been a day of victory for the Colombian Navy as well. British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC according to the Navy, almost 800 kilograms of cocaine remained in the seizure made in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday.

Earlier in January, the Bolivian police also reported on a gigantic cocaine seizure.

It was managed to be confiscated at the beginning of January a total of 8,776 kilograms of cocaine. It was also the biggest drug seizure in Bolivian history.

in Ecuador and the cocaine cargoes seized in Colombia are believed to have been on their way across the oceans to Asia, Europe and the United States.

The cocaine cargo seized by the Colombian navy was transported by a 15-meter-long submarine moving under the sea. The Navy believes it was headed for the United States or Europe. The three men on board were arrested in connection with the seizure.

In the drug market, the value of an 800-kilogram cocaine cargo would have been around 25 million euros. According to the BBC, the confiscated cocaine cubes were decorated with the image of a scorpion.

“The seizure prevented nearly 27 million dollars from ending up in criminal organizations dealing in drugs and an estimated two million doses from being sold in the street market,” the Colombian Navy describes its achievement.

Colombia is the world's largest producer of cocaine. Last year, the country's navy managed to seize a total of 30,000 kilograms of cocaine.

Almost 800 kilos of cocaine were left behind in the Colombian Navy's seizure in the Pacific Ocean.

of Ecuador the confiscation made by the army is connected to the country's president Daniel Noboan to declare war on drug gangs.

Earlier in January, a state of emergency was declared in the country after armed criminal groups carried out visible attacks on, among other things, an Ecuadorian television studio.

Last week, docent at Stockholm University's Institute of Latin American Studies Magnus Lembke evaluate For Helsingin Sanomatthat Noboa's chances of winning the war are weak.

“Ecuador cannot win this war alone because it is an international phenomenon. What will happen if the armed forces manage to close Ecuador's ports to such activities? It just moves elsewhere,” Lembke said.