Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Drugs | Drugs were found at the school in Espoo

February 8, 2023
in World Europe
The police suspect that the school’s students sold drugs during the school day.

From Espoo drugs have been found in the school. The police suspect that the school’s students have sold drugs during the school day.

The police found the drugs on Tuesday.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police are investigating the matter as a drug crime. According to the police release, the suspects are minors.

“It is rare for the police to search for narcotics in a school. In western Uusimaa, this has happened only a few times before,” the police press release says.

The news is updated.

