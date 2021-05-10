Drugs Drug-related drug is now in circulation in Tampere as well, overdose patients are brought to the emergency room every day – This is a typical case

In Tampere, overdose patients are brought to the emergency room every day. Adolescent overdose deaths are on the rise again.

According to Mikko Franssila, Acuta’s chief physician at Tampere University Hospital’s emergency department, due to drug overdose, 20-30-year-olds who have taken medication and alcohol are usually brought to the emergency department.­

in Tampere is moving among drug users a sedative called Ksalol, which has been linked in recent weeks to drug-related deaths among young people in Helsinki and Turku. Commissioner for Criminal Investigation of the Inland Finland PoliceJari Luotosays police have seized the drug in Tampere recently.