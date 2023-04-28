CATANIA. He put photos, videos and prices of drugs to sell on WhatsApp and Telegram chats, managing the sale. Then she would lurk near an educational institution waiting for her “customers.” It was the “advertising” campaign of a seventeen-year-old who was arrested, in the act of committing a crime, by the carabinieri in Catania for drug dealing.

The proceeds of the shop

The minor was controlled by soldiers from the operational core of the Piazza Dante company while he was on a motorcycle parked near a school. 86 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of hashish were found in a pocket of his jacket. The drugs were seized together with 70 euros, believed to be the proceeds of the drug dealing.

The house search

During a subsequent search of the residence, the carabinieri also found and seized another 40 grams of marijuana and 70 grams of hashish, as well as a precision scale and packaging material and 1,820 euros, also considered an illicit gain.

The discovery in chat

By inspecting the WhatsApp and Telegram chats on the minor’s cell phone, the carabinieri discovered that the suspect published photos, videos and prices of the drug on a daily basis, managing the sale with his buyers.

The arrest with prohibition to communicate

After the operation, the 17-year-old was taken to a first reception center at the disposal of the Judicial Authority. After the hearing to validate his arrest, he was subjected to the measure of staying at home, with a “prohibition to communicate with third parties, other than family members, even by telephone and electronically”.