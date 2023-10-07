“The delta hepatitis virus, one of the most dangerous and rare, affects an estimated between 6000 and 10,000 patients in Italy. This is one of the most relevant data that emerged from the symposium “Innovation in the treatment of HDV, the least known but the most aggressive among viral hepatitis” which was held with the non-conditioning contribution of Gilead on the occasion of the 44th National Congress of the Italian hospital pharmacy society in Rome. The pathology, treated until recently mainly with interferon treatment alfa, which often presented problems and contraindications, can today be counteracted with a new antiviral drug, bulevertide.”