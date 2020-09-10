A uberization of drug sales? From now on the police will in any case carry out controls of a different kind. For the team of Commissioner Clémenti, the dealers are now more and more elusive. In question, their use of social networks, snapchat in particular. Drug dealers indeed use “communications not always accessible to the police, for advertising, with techniques similar to marketing“, explains Commissioner Anthony Clementi.

Among these new techniques, home delivery. Small self-employed workers registered on home delivery platforms bring drugs to their customers, without their employer noticing this dual activity. A phenomenon born a few years ago, which would have spread widely throughout France during the confinement period. Investigators therefore monitor social networks to identify channels.