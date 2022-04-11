Drugs Dangerous phenomenon is becoming more common in Finland: Cannabis candies resembling ordinary candies pose a high risk of poisoning to children and young people

Customs has seized some copies of cannabis candies each year.

Candy look deceptively completely plain sweets, but in reality the candies are meant to poke your head in the mess.

Customs have seized some consignments that have contained so-called cannabis candies. Broadcasts have started to appear in the last year or a year and a half, says the head of Customs Criminal Investigation Hannu Sinkkonen.

Chocolate, lollipops and candies, among other things, have been examined in the Customs laboratory.

According to Sinkkonen, candies are usually e-commerce purchases. Orders typically include a few songs, less often large sats are ordered at a time.

“If synthetic cannabis is made coarse, then it can be deduced from whom it is intended. These are aimed at young people. ”

The last time candy was left in Customs’ wounds was a few weeks ago, Sinkkonen estimates.

“These come all the time from regular to irregular. But they are still not very common. “

Swedish Customs authorities warn of dangerous candy-like cannabis candies last autumn. According to the release the number of cannabis candies seized had clearly increased last year.

There is an obvious risk that candies will end up in the mouths of children. A Swedish customs bulletin mentions a case in London in which school-age children had been given first aid for cannabis candies.

It is not known to Sinkkonen that similar poisonings have taken place in Finland. However, customs would not necessarily receive such information in the event of poisoning.

In Sweden, a new type of synthetic cannabis had been discovered last year in cannabis, which can be very dangerous for its user. There is a risk of overdose and possible death.

Synthetic cannabis mimics the effects of actual cannabis, but it is about different substances. The side effects of synthetic cannabinoids are usually much stronger than those of traditional cannabis products.

Screenshot from the Swedish Customs website. The picture shows cannabis candies seized by Tullverket.

Finland Cannabidiol (CBD) and some tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) have been found in coarse-grained customs. CBD in Finland is classified as a drug. THC is generally used as an intoxicant, for example by smoking cannabis.

According to customs, several hundred different synthetic cannabinoids are known and the effects can be very different depending on the substance, amount and use.

Customs does not examine the concentrations of substances in the samples. However, studies have shown that the concentrations of candies have generally been low.

Correction April 11, 2022 at 11:35 a corrected sentence that incorrectly claimed THC and CBD to be synthetic cannaboids.