Drugs | Customs: Seizures of narcotic drugs in record growth

Junk|More narcotic drugs have been seized this year than in the whole of last year. More and more drugs linked to the deaths of young people are imported into Finland.

Narcotics the number of seizures has increased considerably at the beginning of the year, informs Tulli.

In the whole of last year, Customs seized a total of 431,000 pieces of narcotic drugs. During the past year, more than 500,000 medicinal tablets have already been confiscated. In addition to tablets, powders have also been seized.

Director of Customs Supervision Hannu Sinkkonen describes the increase in the number of seizures as record-breaking in the press release.

The narcotics pregabalin and clonazepam have been left in Tulli’s wounds in particular. More of them have been confiscated in the first half of this year than in the whole of last year.

For both, we can already talk about explosive growth, Sinkkonen states in the press release.

Seizures of the narcotic drug alprazolam have also increased considerably.

Pregabalin known, among other things, under the trade name Lyrica. It is used for epilepsy, neuropathic pain and anxiety disorders.

HS reported last year that the use of Lyrica for narcotic purposes has become more common Among young people. It is abused especially with opioids.

Clonazepam is used, among other things, to treat epilepsy. In Finland, the drug is sold under the trade name Rivatril. Rivatril causes addiction and withdrawal symptoms.

Alprazolam, on the other hand, has a calming effect. When abused, it is a highly addictive and dangerous narcotic.

It is sold in the street market under the name Ksalol. Xalol has been implicated in several to the deaths of young people in Finland.

Customs has also paid attention to the increase in the import of other medicines. They can also be misused for intoxicating purposes.

An example of this is ketamine, whose seizures increased significantly last year.

The ultimate purpose of using drugs, narcotic drugs and drugs misused for intoxicating purposes is the same, Sinkkonen states in the press release.

Despite this, the sentences given for drug-related crimes are significantly lighter than the sentences given for drug or drug-related crimes, as they are treated either as drug crimes or as smuggling.