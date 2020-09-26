The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which was involved in the investigation into the drugs connection in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, made another arrest on Saturday. NCB has arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, executive producer of Dharma Production, this time. The NCB team on Friday questioned Dharma Productions’ Kshitij Prasad and detained him at night.

Actually, the NCB team questioned actress Rakulpreet Singh on Friday. According to the media report, during the interrogation of NCB, Rakulpreet took the name of Shritij Ravi Prasad, executive producer of Dharma Productions. After which NCB called Horizon for questioning and then arrested him today.

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau officials take Kshitij Ravi Prasad for medical examination as a part of formalities before his arrest pic.twitter.com/bo9y22KrRx – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

After the name of Kshitij Ravi Prasad, producer Karan Johar has dismissed all the allegations against him. He issued an official stent saying that drugs were not used in the party held at his home in 2019.

Karan said, ‘It is being told that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my associates / close associates. I want to state that I do not know these personally. Neither of the two individuals is my assistant or close associate. Neither I nor Dharma Productions cannot be responsible for what people do in their personal lives. ‘