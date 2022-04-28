Drugs Committee on Legal Affairs rejects citizens’ initiative on cannabis use, two parties object

The Legal Affairs Committee considers Finland’s drug policy to be relatively successful.

Committee on Legal Affairs rejects the citizens’ initiative proposing the abolition of criminalization of cannabis use. The committee’s report was completed on Thursday.

“Increased availability is likely to increase the number of users and experimenters and increased consumption would increase disadvantages,” the report says.

According to the report, the Legal Affairs Committee considers the guidelines of Finland’s drug policy to be relatively successful and the drug-related criminal legislation to be appropriate. According to the committee, drug policy should be developed to strengthen prevention and access to treatment.

Some of the experts consulted by the committee was of the opinionthat Finland should start investigating the abolition of all drug use. The committee does not consider this necessary.

The citizens’ initiative called for penalties to be abolished for the use of cannabis, the possession of a small amount for own use and the cultivation of up to four cannabis plants for own use.

The Greens and MPs objected to the report.

Saara Hyrkkö (green), Mirka Soinikoski (green) and Suldan Said Ahmed (left) agreed with the committee’s decision to reject the bill. However, they partly disagree with the rest of the report.

“Ultimately, the disagreement was crystallized: is Finland’s current drug policy and criminal law considered effective and successful, or would it be necessary to carry out a comprehensive, research-based assessment and study of the necessary development measures?” wrote Hyrkkö messaging service on Twitter.

In Parliament was a citizens’ initiative lively discussion at the end of 2020.

Last fall, the Green Party Conference decided to support legalization of cannabis.

