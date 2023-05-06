Saturday, May 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Drugs | Cocaine in sneakers – Colombia’s former national team defender was arrested again

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Drugs | Cocaine in sneakers – Colombia’s former national team defender was arrested again

Diego Leon Osorio was picked up by police at an airport near Medellin.

Colombia played in the men’s national football team in the 1990s Diego Leon Osorio has been arrested for the third time for drug smuggling.

On April 8, Osorio, who played as a left defender, tried to board a flight to Madrid, Spain, but the police caught him at the airport near the ex-footballer’s hometown of Medellin.

Osorio was in possession of 1.849 kilograms of cocaine. He had hidden the narcotics in four pairs of running shoes, where airport officials found them.

The police didn’t tell about the arrest until Friday, when a video of Osorio in handcuffs and accompanied by an official went public.

Osorio, 52, was first busted for illegal activities in 2002, when he was smuggling cocaine in Miami. He was released on bail. The next time the cart came in 2016, when he was arrested in Medellin and sentenced to house arrest.

See also  Kim Jong-un confidante: North Korea appoints Choe Son Hui as foreign minister

Osorio played in the Copa America in 1991 and 1993 and was part of the World Cup team in 1994. At the club team level, he won two Colombian championships.

#Drugs #Cocaine #sneakers #Colombias #national #team #defender #arrested

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Leclerc, accident in Miami: “Pushed too much, Red Bull very far away” | FP

Leclerc, accident in Miami: "Pushed too much, Red Bull very far away" | FP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result