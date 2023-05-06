Drugs | Cocaine in sneakers – Colombia’s former national team defender was arrested again

Diego Leon Osorio was picked up by police at an airport near Medellin.

Colombia played in the men’s national football team in the 1990s Diego Leon Osorio has been arrested for the third time for drug smuggling.

On April 8, Osorio, who played as a left defender, tried to board a flight to Madrid, Spain, but the police caught him at the airport near the ex-footballer’s hometown of Medellin.

Osorio was in possession of 1.849 kilograms of cocaine. He had hidden the narcotics in four pairs of running shoes, where airport officials found them.

The police didn’t tell about the arrest until Friday, when a video of Osorio in handcuffs and accompanied by an official went public.

Osorio, 52, was first busted for illegal activities in 2002, when he was smuggling cocaine in Miami. He was released on bail. The next time the cart came in 2016, when he was arrested in Medellin and sentenced to house arrest.

Osorio played in the Copa America in 1991 and 1993 and was part of the World Cup team in 1994. At the club team level, he won two Colombian championships.