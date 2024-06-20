The European Commission has approved the marketing authorization of bimekizumab for the treatment of moderately to severely active hidradenitis suppurativa (Hs) in adults with an inadequate response to conventional systemic therapy. The approval – UCB informs in a note – follows the positive opinion issued in March 2024 by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency (CHMP). The EU approval came on the basis of the results of two Phase 3 studies, Be-Heard I and Be-Heard II, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in the treatment of moderate to severe Hs and represents the first global regulatory approval for bimekizumab, an Il17A and Il-17F inhibitor, in the treatment of moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, and the fourth indication approved in the EU.

“The approval of bimekizumab by the European Commission – states Christos C. Zouboulis, president of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation (Ehsf) and director of the departments of Dermatology, venereology, allergology and immunology of the Städtisches Klinikum Dessau, Brandenburg Medical School, Germany – It is an event of exceptional importance for the community of patients with hidradenitis suppurativa in the EU, especially considering that the therapeutic options currently available are limited. As a scientific community, we are committed to improving the management of this disease therapeutic option for moderate to severe Hs, supported by evidence from Phase 3 studies, which showed clinically significant and sustained responses for 48 weeks”.

Hs is a chronic and relapsing inflammatory skin disease that manifests itself with nodules, draining abscesses and fistulas with pus leakage, typically found in the armpits, groin and buttocks. The condition typically begins in early adulthood and affects approximately 1% of the population in most countries studied. The disease is associated with significant co-morbidities and can have profoundly negative effects on patients’ quality of life.