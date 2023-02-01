“Research undoubtedly represents an opportunity for care for today’s and tomorrow’s citizens with positive economic and social implications for a nation because it ensures continuous innovation for citizens, offers qualified work, develops advanced skills. This is why a country that wants to be a leader today cannot do without strong R&D, both in the public and private sectors”. This was underlined by Marcello Cattani, president of Farmindustria speaking at the fifth edition of the “Inventing for Life Health Summit” this year dedicated to the theme: “Investing for Life: health matters”, organized by MSD Italia today in Rome at the Auditorium Ara Pacis.