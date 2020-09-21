The names of many more film stars are being added to the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Shah’s alleged chat mentions D and K. D means a big Bollywood actress and K means Karishma (Jaya’s associate). He was called for questioning by NCB today i.e. Monday. The NCB on Tuesday called Jaya Shah for questioning. There can be many important revelations in this inquiry.
Read chats-
10:03 AM, (+ 91-992 ——-) ‘
D ‘to K: you have Maal?
10:05 AM, (+ 91-961 ——-) ‘
K ‘reply: yes but at home. I am at Bandra …
At 10:05, K writes: I can ask Amit if you want
At 10:07, D writes: Yes !! Pllleeeeasssee
At 10:08, K writes: Amit has. He’s carrying it
At 10:12, D writes: Hash na?
At 10:12, D writes: Not weed
At 10:14, K writes: What time are you coming to Koko
At 10:15: D writes: 1130 / 12ish
At 10:15: D writes: Till what time is Shal there?
K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12
.
Leave a Reply