After the drug angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, shocking revelations are happening every day. The Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating drugs in Bollywood, which has so far revealed the names of many of Bollywood’s top actresses. Now after Bollywood, the TV industry has also come under the target of NCB.

According to our colleague Times Now, two TV actresses have been named in the interrogation of drug peddling accused Anuj Keshwani and Rahil. Both these actresses have been summoned by NCB and they will reach the NCB office soon. Explain that Anuj Keshwani was arrested in Sushant case. He is accused of drug peddling and is currently in judicial custody. Ask

Read: Sushant case: Anuj Keshwani named another ‘big actress’ in NCB drug investigation



The name of these actresses came out in the drugs case

Although who are these two actresses, their name has not been revealed yet. At the same time, the names of many big actresses have been revealed in the use and transaction of drugs, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Riya Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh.

