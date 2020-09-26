Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office at some time from 12 noon today for questioning in the drugs case. In the beginning of the inquiry, NCB will first answer some basic questions from them. According to sources, he will first be asked his bio. Will be known about them. Under this, name, address and postal address will be asked so that a legal document has to be sent in future. Apart from this, it can also be asked that when are you using mobile? Is this mobile number WhatsApp also registered? How many years have you been in the industry?

With this, information about the projects that Shraddha Kapoor has done recently can also be sought. There will also be questions about bank details. After collecting all the basic information, NCB will start questioning them about drugs. Do you consume drugs, have you ever consumed any kind of banned substance?

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty took the name of actress Shraddha Kapoor during the questioning in the drugs case. Shraddha will be questioned on the basis of the electronic evidences received by NCB. The list of questions has already been prepared by NCB.

In the same NCB office, actress Deepika Padukone is also being questioned in the NCB drugs case. Deepika was given a time of ten o’clock. At the same time, Shraddha was also given time between ten and half past ten. But Shraddha had asked for an hour and asked to come at twelve o’clock. Shortly before twelve o’clock she reached the office of NCB. He had only one bodyguard with him.

