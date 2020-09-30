Mumbai: The investigation of drugs case has reached the big actors. According to sources, the names of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal have come up in the NCB investigation. This has been claimed in the report of Dainik Bhaskar.

NCB wants to do homework before taking the next step. After that the agency can send summons to these actors. Shahrukh Khan is currently in Dubai because of the IPL match.

According to Dainik Bhaskar’s report, an NCB official has revealed the big names of Bollywood on the condition of anonymity.

Let me tell you that on Tuesday, quoting sources from ABP News, that in the drugs case NCB can interrogate three superstars who have worked with Deepika Padukone soon. The names of these actors start with S, R and A.

The name of the three stars is reportedly taken by producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad. According to sources, the actor who started with the name A used to take drugs and used to give drugs to the people in contact.

Explain that on September 26, in the drugs case, NCB had recorded the statements of actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. On the same day, NCB arrested Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad after questioning. The agency has so far arrested at least 18 people in this case.

Please tell that the central agency NCB arrested actress Riya Chakraborty on 9 September. On Tuesday, Riya’s bail plea was heard in the Bombay High Court. The court has reserved judgment in this case.

Opposing Riya Chakraborty’s bail, the NCB said that the actress and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty were ‘members of the active group of narcotics associated with celebrities and drug suppliers’.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, there were cases related to drugs. CBI is investigating Sushant case. On Monday, AIIMS submitted its preliminary report to the CBI.

