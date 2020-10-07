Actress Riya Chakraborty, arrested in a drug case involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, came out of Byculla jail on Wednesday evening. She remained in jail for almost a month. The Bombay High Court had on Wednesday morning granted bail to Riya and directed to deposit one lakh rupees as a personal bond.

Actress Riya Chakraborty came out of jail at around 5:30 pm on Wednesday evening and left in a car. During this, Mumbai policemen were also present. A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput associates Deepak Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but dismissed the bail plea of ​​Rhea’s brother and the accused in the case. The court also dismissed the plea of ​​alleged smuggler Abdel Basit Parihar.

Riya and her brother were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the investigation into the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Other accused were also arrested by the NCB during the investigation of the case.

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty released from Byculla jail after a month. She was granted bail by Bombay High Court in a drug-related case filed against her by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pic.twitter.com/FlfP1re1cQ – ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

High court gave instructions to Riya

The High Court granted bail to Riya Chakraborty and asked him to hand over his passport to NCB and not to go out of the country without the permission of the special NDPS court. The bench also asked them not to go out of Mumbai without the permission of the NCB and not to tamper with the evidence while on bail. The court also directed Riya to deposit Rs 1 lakh as a personal bond and appear in the nearest police station for the first 10 days after release.

Actress has to get permission to go out of Mumbai

The court said that apart from Riya, the people who have been granted bail will also have to take permission of the investigating officers of NCB to move out of Mumbai. Riya and her brother moved the High Court after the NDPS special court rejected their bail pleas. Justice Sarang Kotwal refused to accept the NCB’s request for a stay on its decision, so that the agency could challenge the order. “I have already put very strict conditions for bail,” he said. Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde said he was happy with the verdict.