Mumbai: The bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik, arrested in the drugs case, revealed in the Sushant Singh death case, will be heard today in the Bombay High Court. He was arrested on 9 September on charges of drug possession and trafficking and is currently in judicial custody till 6 October.

Earlier, the two lower courts had rejected the bail pleas of Riya and Shovik and other accused, saying that they cannot be granted bail at this point of investigation. This may affect the case.

Please tell that Riya Chakraborty’s bail plea was to be heard on September 23 but due to heavy rain the court was discharged and the hearing was adjourned for today. Riya is in Byculla Jail in Mumbai. With this, NCB will clarify its role before the court today.

Apart from Riya and Shovik, the bail plea of ​​Sushant’s associates Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar are also to be heard in the Bombay High Court. All of them are currently behind bars in jail under judicial custody.

During the hearing on 18 September, the court adjourned the hearing till today. Miranda, Sushant’s domestic assistant Dipesh Sawat and alleged drug addict Abdul Basit Parihar moved the High Court after the bail application was rejected by the special court.

What did Riya say in the bail petition?

Riya Chakraborty has said in the bail plea that he is innocent and the Drug Control Bureau (NCB) is “knowingly” making serious allegations against him and his family. Riya has said that she is only 28 years old and apart from the NCB investigation, she is simultaneously facing three investigations by the police and central agencies and a ‘parallel media trial’.

SSR Case: Chairman of Forensic Medical Board of AIIMS said- need more discussion in this case