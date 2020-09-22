The Narcotics Control Bureau has extended the scope of its investigation on drug angle related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which makes actress Raveena Tandon very happy. On Tuesday, Raveena has demanded punishment for the culprits on Twitter.

The actress tweeted, “The time has come for cleanliness. I welcome this move. It will help our future generation. Start from here, slowly move towards all sectors. Root it “Those who use it, dealers / suppliers should punish all the culprits. Teach a lesson to the big people who are ruining the people by closing their eyes.”

Twas high time for clean up to happen. Very welcome! Will help our young / future generations. Start from here, surely, proceed to all sectors.Uproot it from its core. Punish th Guilty, users, the dealers / suppliers.The profiting Big Guys on the take, who give it a blind eye and ruin people. – Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 22, 2020

On social media, people are openly praising this statement of Raveena. One user wrote, “Seeing you coming in front and saying that now is the time for cleaning, it looks very good.”

One wrote, “Kudos ma’am. Yes, this investigation is very important for us youth.”